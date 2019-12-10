'I ate everything... and had a few more Coronas than I should have': Andy Ruiz reveals extent of partying prior to rematch with Anthony Joshua

Andy Ruiz has admitted he ate and drank too much before the rematch - GC Images

Andy Ruiz has revealed the extent of his partying after last summer's shock victory over Anthony Joshua and why he was so out of shape for their recent rematch in Saudi Arabia that saw the Briton reclaim the heavyweight crown.

Ruiz weighed in 15 pounds heavier for the second clash between the pair than he had for the first fight, and was a whole three stone heavier than Joshua.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Ruiz said: "I think I ate everything... everything... that's why I gained so much weight. I was having too much fun, I was celebrating too much.

"Just being with my friends and just celebrating. Drinking a few more Coronas than I should have.

"Even out of shape, even the way that I was training back and forth (between Mexico and California)... f******, I did pretty good, dude! I did pretty good! But, I wish I had taken it more serious."

These comments with TMZ Sport follow Ruiz's post-fight admission that he did not train properly for the rematch.

He said: "For this fight, I was overweight... I should have trained harder. I should have listened to my coaches more. Maybe I shouldn't have put on all this weight that I did.

"I'd like to say the three months of partying didn't affect me, but it did. I think the partying and all this stuff got the best of me.

Anthony Joshua dominated Andy Ruiz in their rematch Credit: ap

"He was the better man, I should have taken it seriously and it would have been a different fight.

"We're going to work harder in the gym and get better... I'm going to dedicate myself more. I'd love to do it again but in better shape.

"I felt I was going to do my best, you can't doubt yourself. Once I'm in the ring I have to motivate myself and pray that everything is OK.

"I won one, he won one and I want to do it again. For the third fight, I'm gonna give it all I got! I want those belts back!"

Andy Ruiz has vowed to take a third fight more seriously - if they have one Credit: action images

On Monday, Joshua appeared on Good Morning Britain and responded to Ruiz's admission about his lack of self-control in the lead-up to the bout.

"I would love to have trained the way Andy trained but in reality that's not the way of a champion," he said.

"Andy can say all of these things but he knew he had a fight and he knew the best way to prepare.

"Learning life lessons come in different forms, his was in the form of a loss. He knew his mistakes."