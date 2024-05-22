Atalanta vs Leverkusen live stream: Can you watch for free?

Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen look to continue their magical season when they take on Italian side Atalanta in the Europa League final in Dublin today. Interestingly enough, both clubs also made their country’s cup final this year, with Atalanta coming up short against Juventus in the Coppa Italia, and Leverkusen set to take on FCK in the DFB-Pokal over the weekend.

This massive final starts at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS Sports Network in the United States. Fortunately, though, we’ve also found a number of different ways you can watch a free live stream of Atalanta vs Leverkusen.

Is There a Free Atalanta vs Leverkusen Live Stream?

Paramount

First and foremost, the easiest way to watch a live stream of Atalanta vs Leverkusen is on Paramount+, which will also include the Champions League final between Dortmund and Real Madrid on Saturday, June 1. All you need for both games is the “Essential” tier, which costs $6 per month but also comes with a seven-day free trial.

If you’ve already used Paramount+ before, you can also get a free seven-day trial of the Paramount+ Amazon Prime Channel. You need to be a Prime subscriber for this option, but it also comes with a free trial (30 days), and you can sign up for both at the same time. This includes all the same live and on-demand content as Paramount+, with the only difference being you’ll watch on the Prime digital platforms rather than Paramount’s.

Finally, you can also watch a live stream of the match on any OTT live-TV streaming service that includes CBS Sports Network. There are three of them that also come with a free trial: Fubo (“Pro” channel plan), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Ultimate” channel plan and above).

All together, that’s five different ways you can watch a live stream of Atalanta vs Leverkusen today for free.

Buy at Paramount Plus Buy at DirectV Buy at fuboTV Buy at YouTube TV Buy at DirectV

How to Watch the Atalanta vs Leverkusen Live Stream from Abroad

Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you happen to be outside of the United States during the time of the match, you’ll need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to access in any of those aforementioned streaming services. They’re all US-only, but VPN’s can get around those location-restrictions by hiding your location and connecting you to a digital server in the United States.

We’ve put together a list of the 18 best VPN services, but if you want to just know which one’s at the top, it’s NordVPN. Easily one of the safest, fastest and most reliable services on the market, NordVPN is currently on sale but also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to try it out for the short-term.

Buy at NordVPN