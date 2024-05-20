Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen: How to watch Europa League Final live, stream link, team news

Two of the more entertaining teams in Serie A and Bundesliga will fight for silverware on Wednesday when Atalanta and Bayer Levekusen contest the 2023-24 Europa League Final at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Leverkusen seeks to win its second UEFA Cup, having outlasted Espanyol over two legs in the 1987-88 competition when it was also titled the UEFA Cup.

Xabi Alonso's side has been phenomenal, completing an unbeaten Bundesliga season and sitting two matches — this Final and the German Cup Final versus second-tier Kaiserslautern — from an unbeaten season in all competitions.

Atalanta is in its first Europa League Final. The Italian club is still coached by club legend Gian Piero Gasperini, who would further etch his name in club lore by giving La Dea its biggest triumph since the 1962-63 Coppa Italia.

That would be huge, as Atalanta looks set to return to the Champions League next season, currently fifth on the Serie A table with a match-in-hand on sixth and seventh.

Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen: How to watch Europa League Final live, stream link, TV

Kick off: 3pm ET Wednesday

TV Channel: Paramount Plus

Online: Paramount Plus

Focus on Atalanta, team news

This is a different Atalanta from the one that first made waves under Gasparini. The club that sold Rasmus Hojlund last season has also sold Cristian Romero, Robin Gosens, Gianluca Mancini, Amad Diallo, Papu Gomez, and Timothy Castagne over the past few seasons.

The club's received goals from all around the team this season, as Teun Koopmeiners, Gianluca Scamacca, and Charles De Ketelaare all breached the double-digit goals mark in league play. Atalanta has its own Ederson, a 24-year-old midfielder, who is collecting accolades and will be widely-pursued this summer.

They are missing Marten de Roon and Sead Kolasinac.

Focus on Bayer Leverkusen, team news

This is an incredible team, really. Alex Grimaldo and Jeremie Frimpong are deadly coming wide out of the back, while midfielder Florian Wirtz is one of the most sensational talents in the world. Granit Xhaka has thrived in the center of the park since his move from Arsenal and Victor Boniface is an effective forward.