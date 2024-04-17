Advertisement

Atalanta v Liverpool: Pick of the stats

Here are the key facts before Thursday's Europa League quarter-final second leg between Atalanta and Liverpool at Gewiss Stadium (20:00 BST kick-off).

  • In Uefa Cup and Europa League history, there have been 132 previous instances where the away side has won the first leg of a two-legged knockout tie by three or more goals. None of these deficits were overturned in the second leg.

  • Atalanta's only home win against English opposition was against Everton in September 2017 (3-0). Meanwhile, their only defeat against English opposition came at the hands of Liverpool in November 2020 (5-0). They have drawn their other two home games against English sides.

  • Liverpool won their most recent European away game 5-1 at Sparta Prague. The Reds have not won back-to-back away outings in the Uefa Cup or Europa League since 2002-03 when they beat both Vitesse and Auxerre.

  • Gianluca Scamacca has scored in each of his past four Europa League appearances, including a brace in the first leg against Liverpool. Scamacca has put together the longest scoring run by an Atalanta player in any major European competition.

  • Diogo Jota has scored nine goals in 12 Europa League appearances, despite only starting in five of those. He is averaging 64 minutes-per-goal in the competition, the best rate of any player with 5 or more goals in the competition since it began in 2009. The Liverpool forward also netted a hat-trick in his only previous European away game against Atalanta in November 2020.

