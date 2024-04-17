Atalanta v Liverpool: Pick of the stats

Here are the key facts before Thursday's Europa League quarter-final second leg between Atalanta and Liverpool at Gewiss Stadium (20:00 BST kick-off).

In Uefa Cup and Europa League history, there have been 132 previous instances where the away side has won the first leg of a two-legged knockout tie by three or more goals. None of these deficits were overturned in the second leg.

Atalanta's only home win against English opposition was against Everton in September 2017 (3-0). Meanwhile, their only defeat against English opposition came at the hands of Liverpool in November 2020 (5-0). They have drawn their other two home games against English sides.

Liverpool won their most recent European away game 5-1 at Sparta Prague. The Reds have not won back-to-back away outings in the Uefa Cup or Europa League since 2002-03 when they beat both Vitesse and Auxerre.

Gianluca Scamacca has scored in each of his past four Europa League appearances, including a brace in the first leg against Liverpool. Scamacca has put together the longest scoring run by an Atalanta player in any major European competition.