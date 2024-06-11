Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners set to miss the Euros for Netherlands

Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners is now set to miss the European championships for the Netherlands.

The Euros are days away from starting off and the Netherlands have been handed a relatively easier group, as compared to the likes of Italy and Spain. But it seems as if after the exclusion of Frenkie de Jong, Netherlands have been handed another blow.

The Netherlands’ national team has now confirmed on Twitter that Koopmeiners picked up a muscle injury recently and as a result, he will not be part of the squad for the Euros.

The Atalanta man picked up the injury during the training before the game against Iceland recently and he will not be part of the final squad. Koopmeiners had enjoyed a fine season for La Dea, where he won the Europa League and also sealed a Champions League spot.

He has been linked with a move away from La Dea and it seems as if this could also impact Atalanta’s ability to earn a higher fee.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN