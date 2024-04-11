Atalanta stun Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield; Leverkusen beat West Ham 2-0

Atalanta's Mario Pasalic scores his side's third goal of the game during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg soccer match between Liverpool and Atalanta at Anfield. Peter Byrne/PA Wire/dpa

Visiting Atalanta shocked top favourites Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield in the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday in another major setback for Jürgen Klopp's men, while unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen marched on with a 2-0 win over West Ham United.

Gianluca Scamacca scored a 38th and 61st-minute brace, and Mario Pasalic wrapped up matter in the 83rd to put the Italians into pole position for a semi-final berth in their home leg next week.

Defeat for Liverpool came after they were held 2-2 by Manchester United on Sunday and lost the Premier League lead to Arsenal in a three-way title fight also involving title holders Manchester United.

Bundesliga champions-elect Bayer Leverkusen defeated Conference League winners West Ham from late goals by Jonas Hofmann and Victor Boniface who had both come on in the 76th.

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen stretched their unbeaten run all season to 42 matches, of which they have won 37, and keep their treble chances alive. They can clinch a first Bundesliga title on Sunday and are also in the German Cup final.

In the other games, last year's finalists Roma drew first blood in an Italian duel with a 1-0 victory at AC Milan, and Benfica defeated Olympique Marseille 2-1.

Liverpool's Joe Gomez in action during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg soccer match between Liverpool and Atalanta at Anfield. Peter Byrne/PA Wire/dpa

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk (R) heads wide during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg soccer match between Liverpool and Atalanta at Anfield. Peter Byrne/PA Wire/dpa

Atalanta's Gianluca Scamacca (R) celebrates with Matteo Ruggeri after scoring their first goal of the game during UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg soccer match between Liverpool and Atalanta at Anfield. Peter Byrne/PA Wire/dpa

Atalanta's Marten de Roon (L) and Liverpool's Harvey Elliott battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg soccer match between Liverpool and Atalanta at Anfield. Peter Byrne/PA Wire/dpa

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saves a chance from Atalanta's Mario Pasalic during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg soccer match between Liverpool and Atalanta at Anfield. Peter Byrne/PA Wire/dpa

Leverkusen's Jonas Hofmann (L) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham United at BayArena. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Leverkusen's Victor Boniface (Center R) scores his side's second goal of the game during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham United at BayArena. Federico Gambarini/dpa