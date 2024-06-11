Atalanta star Koopmeiners on EURO 2024 injury ‘nightmare’

Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners has been ruled out of EURO 2024 with injury, but is only expected to be out for a month. ‘It has turned into a nightmare.’

The midfielder had been all set to star for the Netherlands in the European Championship from June 14 to July 14, but an injury forced him to leave the training camp.

According to Sky Sport Italia, it is nothing particularly serious, so he is only expected to be out of action for a month, though that is still enough to mean he cannot participate in the competition.

“What should have been a wonderful month has unfortunately turned into a nightmare,” wrote Koopmeiners on Instagram.

“With great disappointment and sadness, I heard the results of the tests. Unfortunately, they found I have no possibility of participating in the European Championship 2024.

“Playing for the Dutch team at a finals tournament and with such a great squad would have been a great honour. From now on, like the rest of the Oranje fans, I will encourage and support the team on their way to a great tournament!”

EURO 2024 blow for Koopmeiners

Koopmeiners is the second Dutch player in the Atalanta squad to pull out of EURO 2024, as Marten de Roon was also forced to withdraw from the tournament.

Atalanta won the Europa League trophy, reached the Final of the Coppa Italia and finished fourth in the Serie A table, qualifying for the Champions League.

They will also face Real Madrid in the European Super Cup in August.