Atalanta set to sign Milan’s Charles de Ketelaere permanently

Serie A side Atalanta are set to sign Milan’s Charles de Ketelaere permanently after his impressive loan stint at La Dea in the 2023/24 season.

La Dea had expressed their desire to sign the Belgian on a permanent basis a while ago but they wanted discounts in a potential deal. It now seems as if progress has been made and the player will indeed join the Europa League champions permanently.

Sky Italia have now reported that the deal will go through and the exact details will be defined later today. The figure to be paid is €22 million and it is only one million less than what Milan initially wanted as part of the agreement signed. The amount will be paid soon.

Atalanta, in the meantime, are also working on a move for Nicolo Zaniolo andd they could yet land him on a loan deal. But Fiorentina are also interested and they could also move for the Italian winger.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN