Atalanta ready to make a move for Nicolo Zaniolo

Last season’s Europa League winners are ready to hijack Fiorentina’s pursuit of the 24-year-old Italian playmaker who is desperate to return to Serie A.

Following a season on-loan at Premier League side Aston Villa, Zaniolo has now returned to his parent club Galatasaray, but is looking for a return to his homeland.

According to Alfredo Pedulla, Fiorentina, who looked to be in pole-position, are only willing to take the player on an initial loan-deal with a right to making it permanent next summer.

Now it’s understood that Atalanta chiefs have made contact with the Turkish giants stating that they are prepared to take the former Roma star on an initial loan, with an obligation to buy at the end of next season.

Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini is a huge admirer of the player and according to Pedulla, has already given the green-light to his bosses to close out the deal.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN