Atalanta keep Serie A on course for sixth Champions League slot

Atalanta players celebrate the title with the trophy after the UEFA Europa League final soccer match between Atalanta Bergamo and Bayer Leverkusen at the Aviva Stadium. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Atalanta's Europa League title keeps Italy's chances intact of having a record six starters in the next Champions League, and Germany are also still hoping for the same.

The top four from Serie A and Bundesliga qualify directly, and both leagues have earned an additional fifth slot in the new look Champions League by the ruling body UEFA due to good showings this season on the continent.

At the same time, the Europa League and Champions League winners get direct entry, but it only means an extra spot for the respective league if those winners finish outside the top four.

That is the case in the Bundesliga where Borussia Dortmund came fifth.

It assures them of Champions League football next term, but if they win next week's final of the elite event against Real Madrid they will qualify that way and the UEFA slot would go to Eintracht Frankfurt who came sixth.

The situation is the same in the Serie A who will also get a sixth berth if Atalanta, who won the Europa League 3-0 against Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, finish outside the top four.

They are currently fifth, two points behind Bologna and Juventus, entering the official final matchday on the weekend, but then also have a game in hand, next week against Fiorentina.

Roma in sixth must now hope that Atalanta don't win both of their remaining games which would see them finish third.

Bologna and Juve can not finish lower than fifth and are thus qualified along with champions Inter Milan and runners-up AC Milan via the league.

Germany's qualified teams apart from Dortmund are Leverkusen, VfB Stuttgart, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig.

The Champions League is increased from 32 to 36 teams and played in a league format from next season onwards.