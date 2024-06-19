Atalanta keen on Marseille’s Leo Balerdi

Atalanta are monitoring the situation of Marseille defender Leo Balerdi, as coach Gian Piero Gasperini looks to bring in reinforcements ahead of the new campaign.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via tuttomercatoweb), new Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi is keen to keep hold of the 25-year-old who has a contract in place at the French port city until 2026.

Marseille are reported to be ready to offer the Argentine international a one-year extension to his current deal and are awaiting a response.

Atalanta have also baulked at Marseille’s reported €20M valuation they have placed on their centre-half. The Bergamo club understood to willing to offer no more than €16M.

Gazzetta claims that if Balerdi fails to agree to a contract extension at his current employer, Marseille may be willing to lower their asking price.

Balerdi made 27 appearances in Ligue 1 last season and 12 in the Europa League. He was part of the Marseille squad beaten by Atalanta in the semi-finals of that competition.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN