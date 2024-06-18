Atalanta Keen On Inter Milan Starlet – Loan Move A Possibility

Atalanta are keen to sign Inter Milan attacking midfielder Valentin Carboni this summer, with a loan deal a possibility.

This according to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInterNews. The broadcaster anticipates that Carboni will be part of Inter’s preseason and then the club will make a decision.

Carboni looks to be a player whose future at Inter is up in the air at the moment.

There will certainly be interest in the teenage attacking midfielder’s signature. This will only rise if he is to have an eye-catching Copa America tournament with Argentina.

The Nerazzurri have already rejected offers for the 19-year-old.

Fiorentina had put in a bid worth €20 million in January. Inter turned this down.

However, the Nerazzurri would consider offers this summer. They would, however, expect a very large fee for Carboni.

Inter would reportedly want at least €30 million to sell Carboni.

Atalanta Keen On Inter Starlet Valentin Carboni – Loan Deal

According to Sky, after the Copa America Carboni will be part of Inter’s preseason preparations.

The Nerazzurri will want a closer look at the Argentine. He will train and play in preseason friendlies under coach Simone Inzaghi.

Then, the club will have a decision to make.

Naturally, there is a dilemma as far as what Inter do with Carboni.

On the one hand, the 19-year-old is not likely to have a place in the first team plans at Inter next season. It’s not impossible if he impresses in preseason – but hardly likely.

But on the other, selling Carboni for good would carry the risk that Inter regret losing him down the line.

Therefore, another loan deal would be a possibility, reports Sky.

Last season, Carboni went out on loan to Monza. This saw him receive his first regular playing time at the senior level.

According to Sky, there could be another loan experience within Lombardy for Carboni.

The broadcaster anticipate that Atalanta would be interested in taking Carboni on loan should Inter go that route.