Atalanta Join Inter Milan In The Race To Sign AZ Alkmaar Star

Atalanta are ready to rival Inter Milan for the signature of AZ Alkmaar wingback Yukinari Sugawara.

This according to Italian news outlet Gazzetta.it. The outlet report that the Japanese international’s club want to sell him soon, and that he wouldn’t cost much more than €10 million.

Sugawara looks all but certain to leave AZ this summer.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed an outstanding season with the Eredivise club. He has scored four goals and assisted a further eight in all competitions.

Therefore, the likelihood is certainly that a bigger club will snap Sugawara up before the end of the summer transfer window.

According to the Gazzetta, AZ’s intention is to sell the wingback sooner rather than later.

And according to the newspaper, Sugawara has already been offered to both Inter and Atalanta.

According to the Gazzetta, both Inter and Atalanta would consider Sugawara to be a target.

Both clubs would potentially be in the market for a right-sided wingback.

And given his pace, energy, and goal threat from the flank, Sugawara is a player who fits the profile that both the Nerazzurri and La Dea are after in the role.

In Inter’s case, everything would depend on whether or not Denzel Dumfries stays at the club.

As things stand, the Dutchman is out of contract at the end of next June.

Therefore, Inter want to either extend Dumfries’s deal, or else sell him this summer.

And in the event that Inter do sell Dumfries, Sugawara would be one of their main targets to replace the former PSV wingback.

Meanwhile, for Atalanta, the question of Emil Holm’s future would be key.

The Swede has spent the season just gone on loan at La Dea from Spezia.

The Europa League winners have a purchase option on Holm worth €8.5 million. But they have yet to decide whether or not to exercise it.

Should Atalanta not sign Holm on a permanent basis, then Sugawara would be in their sights.

Meanwhile, if Atalanta do not sign Holm permanently, then he would be a potential target for Inter to replace Dumfries.