Atalanta intensify Zaniolo talks, send Holm back to Spezia

Atalanta are intensifying their interest in Galatasaray forward Nicolò Zaniolo, but send Emil Holm back to Spezia.

It is a busy time for La Dea, who are fighting off proposals for stars like Teun Koopmeiners, Ademola Lookman and Ederson, but also need to construct a strong squad to participate in the Champions League next season.

Sportitalia had already reported of an approach for Zaniolo, who just returned to Turkey from a loan period at Aston Villa and was forced to withdraw from the Italy squad for EURO 2024 due to a microfracture in his foot.

He was linked with Villarreal, but would prefer a return to Italy at this point of his career.

Now Calciomercato.it claim that Atalanta are stepping up their negotiations with Zaniolo’s entourage with an eye to making the move.

Galatasaray would be prepared to let him leave on loan with an obligation to buy, whereas Atalanta naturally prefer to be given some freedom by making it an option.

Atalanta want Zaniolo, release Holm

Meanwhile, the Bergamo boys have decided not to activate their option to purchase Holm outright, so the winger will return to Spezia.

They had spent €2.5m for the one-season loan, but will not make it permanent for a further €8.3m plus 30 per cent cut of the sell-on fee.

Holm made 32 appearances for Atalanta this season, scoring one goal and contributing four assists.