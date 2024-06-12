Atalanta Eyeing Up Move For Inter Milan & Argentina Wonderkid

Atalanta are considering a move to sign Inter Milan attacking midfielder Valentin Carboni.

This according to Italian news outlet Gazzetta.it. The Gazzetta anticipate that if La Dea sign Carboni, it could open the door for the Nerazzurri to sign Albert Gudmundsson from Genoa.

Carboni looks to be a player who could leave Inter this summer.

The Nerazzurri have already rejected offers for the 19-year-old Argentine international – who is a part of the Albiceleste’s squad for the Copa America this summer.

Fiorentina had put in a bid worth €20 million. Inter turned this down.

However, the Nerazzurri would consider offers this summer. They would, however, expect a very large fee for Carboni.

Inter would reportedly want at least €30 million to sell Carboni.

But according to the Gazzetta, there is one club in particular who are seriously thinking about signing the teenager.

Atalanta Eye Up Move For Inter Midfielder Valentin Carboni

According to the Gazzetta, Atalanta see Carboni as a target for the summer transfer window.

The newpsaper report that there has yet to be any official contact between the Europa League winners and Inter.

However, the interest in signing Carboni is very much there.

And if La Dea were to put in an offer for Carboni, it could be the crucial domino to fall that would allow Inter to sign a major transfer target this summer.

Reportedly, the Nerazzurri have made Genoa’s Gudmundsson one of their main targets for the summer.

However, the Grifone certainly would not allow the 26-year-old leave for cheap.

Therefore, it is uncertain whether Inter would be able to make a deal for Gudmundsson financially feasible.

On the other hand, if the Nerazzurri were to bring in a sizable transfer fee for Carboni, this would be right around what they would have to invest in Gudmundsson.

Inter attacking midfielder Carboni spent the season just gone on loan with Monza. He scored two goals and made three assists over the course of the campaign.