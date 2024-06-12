Atalanta Defender Praises Inter Milan Midfielder: ‘He’s Shown Quality When Given Playing Time’

Atalanta defender Berat Djimsiti feels that midfielder Kristjan Asllani has proven his quality when he has played at Inter Milan.

The 31-year-old Albania captain spoke to Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport in an interview published in yesterday’s print edition, via FCInterNews. He praised his national team.

Asllani is a key player for Albania at the Euros this summer.

The 22-year-old may not be a regular starter for his club Inter.

However, with the national side it’s a different story. Asllani starts more often than not under current Eagles coach Sylvinho.

Therefore, a big question for Albania’s tournament will be how Asllani can perform as one of his team’s star men, rather than in the role as a backup to Hakan Calhanoglu that he has at club level.

It is now, however, as though Asllani has never gotten opportunities to play at Inter.

Naturally, breaking into the starting midfield is never going to be easy with the likes of Calhanoglu, Nicolo Barella, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan ahead of him.

However, the former Empoli midfielder has had his chances, both from the start and from the bench.

Asllani put in a mature display in a Serie A win over Fiorentina in January.

The 22-year-old also had a run of matches towards the end of the season. This came as Simone Inzaghi rotated the Inter team, once they had already clinched the title.

And perhaps most impressive of all was a run of starts in the spring, when Calhanoglu was absent through injury.

During that period, Asllani even scored his first ever goal for Inter.

Albania captain Djimsiti plays in Serie A like Asllani. And he is impressed with what he’s seen from his international teammate.

“He’s very young,” the Atalanta defender said of Asllani.

“And he has what it takes, and plenty of time, to reach the top level.”

“At Inter, as soon as his playing time has increased, he’s demonstrated quality that’s hardly trivial,” Djimsiti said.

“And it’s not easy to break into such a strong midfield.”

Djimsiti made clear that “If Sylvinho starts him, then the responsibility will make him give his best.”