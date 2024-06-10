Atalanta make contact for Nicolo Zaniolo

Serie A side Atalanta are interested in Galatasaray star Nicolo Zaniolo and they have made initial contact for the player.

Zaniolo was loaned out to Aston Villa last season and he couldn’t make a mark for the club in the 2023/24 campaign and has already returrned to the Turkish club.

Alfredo Pedulla has reported about the situation of the Italian, for whom Villarreal could be a potential destination. But the winger wants to wait as he desires to return to Italy in the summer and that represents a dream scenario for him.

Fiorentina could be an option but no interest has popped up from La Viola yet. In the last few days, Zaniolo has also been offered to Juventus but one track that seems rather concrete is the one involving Atalanta. They too were offered the player and there has been contact about a potential move.

Atalanta could lose Teun Koopmeiners this summer and there remains uncertainty about the situation of Charles de Ketelaere. So it remains to be seen if Zaniolo becomes a key target in the next few days.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN