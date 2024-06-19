Atalanta Make Contact With Inter Milan & Argentina Starlet

Atalanta have made contact with Inter Milan attacking midfielder Valentin Carboni about a prospective summer transfer.

This according to Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper anticipate that La Dea are now trying to convince the 19-year-old attacking midfielder on a move.

Carboni looks to be a player whose future at Inter is up in the air at the moment.

There will certainly be interest in the teenage attacking midfielder’s signature. This will only rise if he is to have an eye-catching Copa America tournament with Argentina.

The Nerazzurri have already rejected offers for the 19-year-old.

Fiorentina had put in a bid worth €20 million in January. Inter turned this down.

However, the Nerazzurri would consider offers this summer. They would, however, expect a very large fee for Carboni.

Carboni is in the Argentina squad for this summer’s Copa America as well. That could further increase the transfer interest in the teenage attacking midfielder.

And now, according to Tuttosport, one club in particular has come forward with a very concrete interest in signing Carboni.

According to Tuttosport, Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini sees Carboni as a target to add some creativity to the Europa League winners’ attack.

The Bergamo-based club have already been linked with an interest in the Argentine’s signature.

But according to Tuttosport, now Atalanta have taken a further step forward in registering their interest.

The Turin-based newspaper report that Atalanta have now directly contacted the representatives of Carboni.

La Dea are aiming to convince Carboni that their project is the right next step for him after his loan to Monza last season.

Now it will remain to be seen whether the teenager is receptive to Atalanta’s interest or not.

Furthermore, there would also be the matter of negotiations between Atalanta and Inter, whether these are on the basis of a permanent transfer or another loan for Carboni.,