Atalanta consider Saelemaekers move after Milan return

Atalanta are reportedly interested in making a move for Alexis Saelemaekers this summer after his return to Milan.

The 24-year-old Belgian winger spent the 2023-24 season on loan with Bologna, where he showed a number of positives under Thiago Motta, scoring four goals and providing three assists across 30 Serie A matches.

Bologna decided not to sign Saelemaekers following Vincenzo Italiano’s arrival in the dugout, letting him return to Milan. Torino and Juventus are both considering an approach for the 24-year-old, who isn’t expected to be part of Paulo Fonseca’s new project at the club.

Saelemaekers interest

Calciomercato.com details how Atalanta are seriously interested in picking up Saelemaekers this summer and could soon be in contact with Milan to explore a possible deal. He has a €10-12m price tag and earns around €1m net per season.

The Belgian winger is considered by la Dea to be a cheaper alternative to Galatasaray’s Nicolo Zaniolo, who would cost closer to around €18-20m.