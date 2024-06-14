Atalanta closer to agreement with Galatasaray for Zaniolo

Atalanta are getting closer to an agreement with Galatasaray to bring Italy international Nicolò Zaniolo back to Serie A, claim reports.

Sportitalia had noted several days ago that there was an approach from La Dea for the player, who was forced to miss out on EURO 2024 after suffering a microfracture in his foot.

Zaniolo spent this season on loan at Aston Villa at a cost of €5m with an option to buy for €22.5m plus another €15.5m in add-ons.

Inevitably, they decided against activating it, as he only scored three goals and provided zero assists in 39 competitive games for the club.

Zaniolo seeking Serie A return

The versatile attacking midfielder turns 25 next month and has said several times he wants a return to Italy, which is why he has stalled the interest from Villarreal so far this summer.

Fiorentina were also linked, but according to transfer experts Fabrizio Romano and Matteo Moretto, Atalanta are increasingly the favourites for Zaniolo’s signature.