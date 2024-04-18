Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1): Analysis

[Getty Images]

Liverpool have had many famous nights in Europe, but this wasn't to be.

The early Mohamed Salah penalty gave them hope of another magical evening but they failed to capitalise and build on that momentum.

It may have been different if the Egypt forward had converted when put through one-on-one at the end of the first half.

They controlled the second period, having 70% possession, but just two shots and an expected goals total of 0.11 will likely concern Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

They are without an open play goal in the past three games and that is something they are going to have to rectify quickly if the German is to sign off his eight-and-a-half year tenure with a second Premier League title.