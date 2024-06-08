ASWA releases 2024 All-State baseball rosters

(WDHN) — The Alabama Sports Writers Association has released the All-State baseball rosters for the 2024 season with 26 athletes from the Wiregrass among the ranks.

Class 7A:

Second Team All-State

P: Brady Richardson, Enterprise, Jr.

OF: Cayden Boutwell, Enterprise, Jr.

Honorable Mention

C: Mikey Vanderheyden, Enterprise, Jr.

Class 5A:

First Team All-State

OF: Wade Shelley, Headland, Jr.

Second Team All-State

P: Trey Scott, Headland, Sr.

IF: Wyatt Shelley, Headland, So.

Class 4A:

Second Team All-State

UTL: Kade Smith, Dale County, Jr.

Class 3A:

First Team All-State

P: Trent Smith, New Brockton, Sr.

C: Grady Patterson, Opp, So.

OF: Nelson Hall, Opp, Sr.

Second Team All-State

P: Colby Ballard, Opp, Sr.

C: Cam Dyer, Houston Academy, Sr.

IF: Payton Green, New Brockton, Sr.

OF: Chapel Stickler, Providence Christian, Sr.

UTL: Porter Dykes, Providence Christian, Sr.

Honorable Mention

IF: CJ Sullivan, Providence Christian, Sr.

UTL: Adam Boyd, Houston Academy, Sr.

Class 2A:

First Team All-State

P: Drew Colon, Wicksburg, Jr.

P: Austin Evans, Ariton, Jr.

IF: Lawson Leger, Ariton, Sr.

OF: Gabe Glover, Wicksburg, Jr.

OF: Myles Tyler, Ariton, Sr.

Second Team All-State

P: Ian Senn, Ariton, Sr.

IF: Wes Braisted, Zion Chapel, Sr.

OF: Will Bush, G.W. Long, Sr.

Honorable Mention

OF: Easton Dean, Wicksburg, Sr.

Player of the Year

Myles Tyler, Ariton, Sr.

Hitter of the Year

Gabe Glover, Wicksburg, Jr.

