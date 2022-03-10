ASU's Kimani Lawrence throws down poster dunk vs. Stanford
Arizona State's Kimani Lawrence throws down a highlight reel dunk in the Sun Devils matchup against Stanford at the 2022 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament on March 9th in Las Vegas.
Joseph Young had 23 points and Quincy Guerrier had 20 as No. 5-seeded Oregon pulled away to beat No. 12-seeded Oregon State 86-72 in the first round of the 2022 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament.
Oregon men's basketball head coach Dana Altman follows-up with Pac-12 Networks' Jordan Kent after Oregon's 86-72 victory over Oregon State in the first round of the 2022 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament.
Stanford's James Keefe sank a shot at the buzzer to lift the Cardinal to a 71-70 win over Arizona State in the first round of the 2022 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament.
This 'Zags squad isn't as good as last year's nearly undefeated team that came up short in the title game. But its tourney profile is arguably better.
As Mike Krzyzewski embarks on his final NCAA tournament at Duke, let's look back on the tough times, occasional controversies and many, many triumphs that defined his iconic career.
Both Xavier and Wake Forest entered conference tournament play fighting for their NCAA tournament lives.
Syracuse senior guard Buddy Boeheim, son of coach Jim Boeheim, was suspended one game by the ACC after he appeared to punch a Florida State player.
These four teams won 24 or more games this men's college basketball season, but they could be ripe for a first-round tourney upset.
“There’s a raccoon loose in the building.” That could have been the tag line for the warmup portion of tonight’s game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers, which was broadcast on TNT. There was certainly something amiss. As the Warriors took the court, the last man out of the tunnel was […]
Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard talks to reporters March 9, 2022 at Crisler Center ahead of the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis.
Taking a look at five QB options for the Colts in free agency following the Carson Wentz trade.
Former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was traded again Wednesday, this time to Washington, and it seems the same problems that felled him in Philly followed him to Indy. By Adam Hermann
DeAndre Jordan gave his thoughts on his time with the Lakers just days after signing with his new team, the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Lakers’ overall underachievement needs a facial villain, and Westbrook has always been happy to fill the role.
Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor announced engagement to Ayanna Chapman, his high school sweetheart and former Ball State field hockey player.
The Warriors don't have an open roster spot right now.
Rory McIlroy suggested that he wished the PGA Tour would be more transparent when it comes to bans and suspensions, and Jay Monahan was playful in his response.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Will Ferrell emailed Steve Kerr a while back, and the Warriors coach didn't believe it was really the actor writing. A few exchanges later, Ferrell was warming up with Golden State on a night the Warriors needed a little fun and lightheartedness to forget their recent funk. Klay Thompson scored 20 points after the comedy star surprised him and teammates before the game, and Golden State snapped a five-game skid by beating the Los Angeles Clippers 112-97 on Tuesday.
The PGA Tour has told Phil Mickelson he must speak to commissioner Jay Monahan before he resumes his garlanded career on the circuit - but he has also been warned that a suspension remains on the table.
Berry echoes his Jan. 11 remarks on Landry, says he was 'a big part of helping us turn the tide' as two sides ready to meet