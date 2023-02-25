ASU's Desmond Cambridge Jr. sinks halfcourt shot to stun No. 7 Arizona in Tucson
Desmond Cambridge Jr. sank a halfcourt shot as time expired to lift Arizona State men's basketball to a win at No. 7 Arizona on Feb. 25, 2023.
Desmond Cambridge Jr. sank a halfcourt shot as time expired to lift Arizona State men's basketball to a win at No. 7 Arizona on Feb. 25, 2023.
MLB's new rules will be put into action for the first time with spring training games beginning Friday.
Jeff Bezos has hired an investment firm to examine the possibility of buying the Washington Commanders. Would he rename the team if he bought it?
When the Broncos traded for Russell Wilson last year, one of the ways they rolled out the red carpet for him was to give him his own office in the team facility, on the second floor where the Broncos’ coaches and executives have their offices. Some coaches had issues with that. According to TheAthletic.com’s lengthy [more]
Ian Poulter sat on the sofa at the home he still keeps in England last summer weighing more than ever before and sized up yet another sausage sandwich.
“This is one of the rare homes that checks all of the boxes,” the listing agent told Mansion Global.
Follow live scores and updates as the controversial breakaway competition returns for its second season
Barbora Krejcikova defeated Iga Swiatek to claim the Dubai WTA title on Saturday, becoming just the fourth woman this century to defeat the top three players in the world at the same tournament For former French Open champion Krejcikova, ranked 30 in the world, it was a sixth career title.It was the first set Swiatek has lost since her Australian Open fourth round defeat to Elena Rybakina last month.
Brock Purdy reportedly had elite cognitive test scores before the 2022 NFL draft.
The Ravens have stayed quiet regarding the offers that previously have been made to quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson has not been quiet, directly or indirectly leaking bits and pieces of the negotiations to the media. On Friday’s First Take on ESPN, Stephen A. Smith said that Jackson’s camp reached out with some specific information. First, [more]
Hall of Famer Kurt Warner broke down film from Super Bowl LVII and couldn’t figure out how the Chiefs quarterback completed one pass in particular.
NASCAR Cup and Xfinity cars are scheduled to be on track Saturday at Auto Club Speedway, weather permitting. Here is the day's schedule.
It might be time Patrick Baldwin Jr. becomes a bigger part of the rotation, even as a 20-year-old rookie.
Here are the details for the second Xfinity race of the year.
A trade that would send longtime Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers reportedly is nearing a conclusion ahead of the March 3 deadline.
Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery got into a staring contest with an official during the Hawkeyes' epic comeback on Saturday against Michigan State.
Utah was able to move up because UConn, the previous No. 4 overall team, has gone through a rough patch, and LSU is creating a conundrum for the committee.
Another elevated event on the PGA Tour, another loaded field.
Arizona State's Desmond Cambridge Jr. hit a shot to beat ASU's biggest rival and potentially alter his team’s NCAA tournament chances in a big way.
Russell Westbrook tried to make the most of his debut Friday, but he and the Clippers had too many turnovers to beat Sacramento in high-scoring affair.
Stephen A. Smith ripped Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on First Take and it was beautiful.