ASU's Alonzo Verge impressed, but not surprised, by teammate Jaelen House's breakout performance

Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson, Earl Watson and P.J. Carlesimo speak with No. 8 Arizona State men's basketball's Alonzo Verge after the Sun Devils' 64-59 victory over No. 9 Washington State in round one of the 2021 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament. Verge scored a season-high 26 points in the win but was quick to praise teammate Jaelen House for the victory. Next up for No. 8 Arizona State, a date with No. 1 Oregon in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

  • Verge carries Arizona St past Washington St 64-59 in Pac 12

    Alonzo Verge Jr. scored on a challenged drive in the lane with 11 seconds left, lifting Arizona State to a 64-59 win over Washington State in the opening round of the Pac-12 Conference tournament on Wednesday. Verge finished with a season-high 26 points as the Sun Devils (11-13) closed the game on a 10-2 run for their second win over Washington State in less than two weeks. Arizona State beat Washington State 77-74 on Feb. 27 in Tempe.

  • Recap: Jaelen House comes off the bench to lead No. 8 Arizona State men's basketball to the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals

    Pac-12 Networks' Roxy Bernstein and Don MacLean take a closer look at No. 8 Arizona State men's basketball's thrilling 64-59 win over No. 9 Washington State in the opening round of the 2021 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament. Alonzo Verge chose a great time to score a season-high 26 points to help the Sun Devils advance. But Don MacLean named Jaelen House the MVP of the game for providing a spark off the bench which included a tide-turning five assists and three steals. Isaac Bonton put up gaudy numbers for Cougars, scoring 19 points including three threes, but a shaky final two minutes cost Washington State a chance to advance. With the victory, No. 8 Arizona State moves on to face No. 1 Oregon in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

  • 5 Mid-Majors to watch for in NCAA Tournament

    It is that time of year! It is full-blown tournament week and we have a few Mid-Major to back during March, including Loyola-Chicago and VCU. (Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Miami becomes 1st No. 13 seed to ever reach ACC quarters

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) Isaiah Wong scored 20 points for the second straight game and Miami became the first No. 13 seed to ever reach the quarterfinals in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, upsetting No. 5 seed Clemson 67-64 on Wednesday. Miami (10-16) advances to play fourth-seeded Georgia Tech on Thursday. ''This group has been through so much adversity, so many injuries, so many close losses,'' Miami coach Jim Larranaga said after his 200th win with the program.

  • A major winner on the bag? Sophia Popov goes to work for boyfriend Max Mehles at Canadian Q-School

    Sophia Popov and boyfriend Max Mehles have switched roles as Popov picked up Mehles' bag at the PGA Tour Canada Qualifying Tournament.

  • One year later, the magic of March Madness re-emerges

    For one night, Damian Chong Qui and Mount St. Mary’s reminded everybody what March Madness is all about.

  • UFC 259 bonuses all go to preliminary fighters

    Though UFC 259 features three championship fights, none of the athletes in any of those title fights earned UFC 259 bonuses. All of the UFC 259 official performance bonuses went to preliminary card fighters. UFC 259 Fight of the Night: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg Kennedy Nzechukwu and Carlos Ulberg each earned an additional $50,000 for their efforts in the UFC 259 Fight of the Night. Ulberg started things off with a brutal head kick, but Nzechukwu survived. The two battled back and forth until Nzechukwu ended it with a crushing knockout in the second round. Though Ulberg didn't get a W, he and Nzechukwu were honored with the Fight of the Night bonus. Kennedy Nzechukwu def Carlos Ulberg UFC Performance of the Night: Uros Medic Uros Medic scored a brutal finish of Aalon Cruz that earned him one of two Perfomance of the Night honors. Medica rocked Cruz, stormed him with a flying knee that sent him to his knees, and then landed a flurry of punches until the referee stopped the fight 1:40 into the first round. Uros Medic punches Aalon Cruz at UFC 259 UFC Performance of the Night: Kai Kara-France Kai Kara-France weathered an early storm from Rogerio Bontorin, he came roaring back to not only win, but earn the other Performance of the Night bonus. Bontorin took Kara-France's back, attacking with chokes, but was unable to secure the submission. Kara-France returned the favor by cracking him with right hands that forced the referee to stop the fight five ticks left on the first-round clock, earning the W and an extra $50,000. Kai Kara-France punches Rogerio Bontorin at UFC 259 TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Tim Elliott addresses disturbing words shared in the Octagon | UFC 259 Post (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Tim Elliott blasts Jordan Espinosa amid dominant beatdown at UFC 259: 'Little woman beater'

    As they were grappling on the floor near the end of the second round, a bizarre conversation ensued between them which may explain why Elliott wanted the fight.

  • Perfect Giannis powers Team LeBron to All-Star Game win as James sits out 2nd half

    James, who questioned holding the game in the first place, was content to watch as his team cruised to victory.

  • UFC 259: Petr Yan disqualified, loses bantamweight title to Aljamain Sterling on illegal knee

    A vicious, intentional knee to the head of a downed Aljamain Sterling cost Petr Yan his bantamweight title on Saturday at Apex on the main card of UFC 259.

  • Changed the Game: Evelyn Ashford and her incredible anchor leg in 1988 shouldn't be forgotten

    Evelyn Ashford's incredible anchor leg won the U.S a gold medal at the 1988 Olympics.

  • What’s next for Israel Adesanya?

    Amanda Nunes continued her domination of the women's side of mixed martial arts at UFC 259, making quick work of Megan Anderson in their co-main event bout. Israel Adesanya had hoped to join Nunes as the UFC's latest champ-champ, but failed in his bid to take the light heavyweight title from Jan Blachowicz. He remains the UFC middleweight champion with the loss to Blachowicz being the first of his professional mixed martial arts career. Following UFC 259, company president Dana White addressed what's next for Adesanya. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Dana White rips 10-8 rounds for Blachowicz vs. Adesanya | UFC 259 Post-Fight

  • All-Star Game: Anfernee Simons beats Obi Toppin to win Dunk Contest with near-rim kiss

    Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis beat Nikola Vucevic to win the Skills Challenge, and Stephen Curry ran away with the 3-Point Contest.

  • 2021 All-Star Game, the future of the dunk contest, Blake to Brooklyn

    Chris Haynes is joined by Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill to recap Sunday night's NBA All-Star festivities.

  • Blake Griffin signs with Nets after clearing waivers

    The Nets announced the six-time All-Star's signing after his buyout from the Pistons.

  • March 8, 1971: Fight of the Century in photos

    On the 50th anniversary of The Fight of the Century, look back at the spectacular matchup between undefeated heavyweights Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. After being stripped of the heavyweight title for refusing the 1967 Vietnam draft, Ali sought to reclaim his belt from new champion Frazier. The match lasted a full 15 rounds. Although Ali dominated the first few, Frazier landed a series of blows that dropped Ali on the canvas. Frazier won by unanimous decision, but this was just the beginning of the heavyweight saga.

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Top 7 QBs available in free agency (and 5 others who could be traded)

    The real movement among quarterbacks might not be in free agency.

  • Jan Blachowicz overpowers Israel Adesanya to retain light heavyweight title at UFC 259

    Blachowicz cemented the fight by taking Adesanya down in each of the final two rounds and basically holding him on his back for more than half the round.

  • Fans react on Twitter after Dak Prescott, Cowboys finally reach contract extension

    Dak Prescott and the Cowboys reportedly agreed to a new four-year, $160 million deal on Monday, which sent Dallas fans sprinting to social media.

  • Rare Kobe Bryant rookie card sells for $1.795 million

    The Topps trading card is one of just two in the world considered to be in "black label pristine condition," the auction house said, and is the most expensive Kobe Bryant card ever sold. The National Basketball Association (NBA) champion died a little over a year ago in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter and seven others at the age of 41, shocking the world of sport and sending fans of the Los Angeles Lakers star into mourning. "The fact that it sold for the final auction price of $1.795 million, the all-time record for any Kobe Bryant card, speaks to just how beloved he was around the world," said Goldin Auctions founder Ken Goldin.