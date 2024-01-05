ASUN opener: Slow start sinks Jacksonville University men's basketball at FGCU

A 13-1 second-half run wasn't enough for Jacksonville University men's basketball to overcome a 15-point halftime deficit, losing 78-68 to Florida Gulf Coast in Thursday night's ASUN opener in Fort Myers.

Gyasi Powell and Josh Bell scored 16 points apiece for the Dolphins (9-6, 0-1), who closed the gap from 23 points to eight but could come no closer.

Zach Anderson scored 13 first-half points for FGCU (7-9, 1-0), which shot 52 percent from the floor in the first half and sank seven 3-pointers. Anderson led all scorers with 20 and Isaiah Thompson scored 17 off the bench.

The JU men next tip off at 2 p.m. Saturday against Stetson in DeLand.

Florida Gulf Coast rolls past JU women

Florida Gulf Coast unleashed two third-quarter runs to beat Jacksonville University 69-47 in Thursday night's women's basketball at Swisher Gymnasium, the ASUN opener for both schools.

Emani Jefferson scored 21 points to lead the visiting Eagles (11-4, 1-0) and Uju Ezeudu chipped in with 18.

Saniyah Craig led JU (4-10, 0-1) with 11 points and 11 rebounds for her third double-double of the season. The Dolphins finished with only two offensive boards, compared to 13 for FGCU.

JU next plays at home at 2 p.m. Saturday against Stetson.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville University men's basketball loses ASUN opener vs. FGCU