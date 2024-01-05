ASUN opener: Jalen Blackmon, Stetson deny University of North Florida men's basketball

Jalen Blackmon scored Stetson's go-ahead basket with eight seconds remaining to defeat the University of North Florida 75-74 in Thursday night's ASUN men's basketball opener in DeLand.

Nate Lliteras scored 18 points to lead the Ospreys (7-9, 0-1), who failed to hold a 10-point second-half lead. Chaz Lanier scored 14 to hit double figures for the 15th time in the last 16 games, and Jake van der Heijden added 12.

Junior guard Ametri Moss left Thursday's game with a second-half injury.

For the Hatters (9-6, 1-0), Stephan Swenson led with 21 points, including a 7-0 run late in the second half to bring Stetson back.

UNF concludes its five-game road trip at 7 p.m. Saturday against Florida Gulf Coast in Fort Myers.

UNF women's rally falls short

A second-half rally for UNF women's basketball came up short Thursday night in a 61-57 loss to Stetson (6-9, 1-0) in their ASUN opener at UNF Arena.

The Ospreys (6-9, 0-1) fought from a six-point hole with four minutes to go and closed the gap to one point on a Jayla Adams 3-pointer, but the Hatters closed out the game.

Lyric Swann (13 points), Kaila Rougier (12 points) and Adams (11 points) paced the Ospreys' scoring, while Jaelyn Talley (16) and Quentarra Mitchell (15) led Stetson.

The UNF women remain at home to face Florida Gulf Coast at 2 p.m. Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: UNF men's basketball loses 2023-24 ASUN Conference opener vs. Stetson