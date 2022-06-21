Asuka Beats A Very Bitter Becky Lynch For A Coveted Spot At Money In The Bank

Nothing seems to be going WWE Superstar Becky Lynch’s way lately, and her streak of bad luck only continued with a crucial loss to her rival Asuka.

On WWE Raw Monday, Asuka defeated Lynch, costing “Big Time Becks” a chance to qualify for the upcoming Money in the Bank ladder match. Eight female Superstars will compete July 2 in Las Vegas for the Money in the Bank briefcase, which contains a guaranteed title shot at the place and time of the holder's choosing.

But this defeat wasn’t the first on Monday for Lynch. First, she went against Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Asuka after Bianca Belair announced that they would all compete for a chance at Money in the Bank. During that match, new buds Bliss and Morgan put in some work and Morgan nearly won after throwing Bliss out of the ring, but Carmella ultimately triumphed over Morgan.

Lynch, who has been notoriously full of complaints lately, was vocally upset about losing. She then demanded an opportunity to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match, which was granted to her in the match with Asuka. Things didn't get better.

The match was more of a brawl than a technique-laden fight. "The Empress of Tomorrow" delivered the decisive blow with a vicious kick to the head that sent Lynch down in a heap. Asuka got the three-count, paving her way for an appearance in the all-important Money in the Bank ladder match.

As usual, Lynch was anything but gracious in defeat. The irate Superstar began screaming before tearing up the announcer's table, hurling laptops and other devices all over the place. Her unhinged tantrum won’t change the fact that Asuka has once again proven her strength.

Just last month, Lynch rehashed, again, the 2020 Money in the Bank event in which she gave Asuka her Raw Women's Championship because she was pregnant. She claimed that she “created a selfish, entitled monster by handing Asuka that title and I let her get accustomed to getting handed things.” Meanwhile, Asuka countered by calling Lynch a “Big Time Baby." The two fought it out at Hell in a Cell, along with Belair, who beat them both.

