What ASU, Washington players and coaches said about game

SEATTLE — Arizona State football's upset bid against No. 5 Washington came up short Saturday night in the Sun Devils 15-7 loss at Husky Stadium.

The ASU defense played its heart out, forcing four turnovers, but the offense couldn't take advantage enough times to come away with a victory.

Here's what the head coaches of both teams and some players had to say about the game:

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham, on the play of the offense:

"At the end of the day, you know, we didn't win. We knew if they lined up and played man, we were gonna have chance at 50-50 balls to get those explosive plays. And we just didn't have those, didn't get those wins. So I gotta find better ways to get our guys opportunities to get the ball down the field because I think we only had two explosive passes, maybe one explosive pass on the football game."

Dillingham, on field goal kicking issues:

"I don't know if there's big bodies at ASU who just go there, that want to play field goal for us. If you weigh 330 pounds, and I mean it, like reach out to our team. Three hundred and forty pounds, reach out to our team, because we need big bodies to put in there on field goal. And we're down a lot of them and that's going to come back to bite us if we have to play without a successful field goal unit.

Dillingham, on the state of the team:

"So proud of our guys, our guys are battling, we're 1 and 6, our guys are competing their butt off. We couldn't go to a bowl game preseason. Nobody cares about us. And our guys are showing up to work every day. They're competing every day. They're in that locker room hugging each other saying we're going back to work. We're building the right culture here. We can see how close we are in year one, through all of this, all the banged up, all the negative, we're this close. We're this close to not just being a solid team. We're this close to beating the number five team in the country, we're this close to beating USC, we're this close to beating good football teams. This close. We're going in the right direction. Would I like it to happen faster? Yes, I'd like it to happen much faster. But you know what? You can't control the time of when it's going to flip. But when we learn how to win, we're going to be a really, really dangerous football team."

ASU quarterback Trenton Bourguet, on the play of the defense:

"It was a great week of practice for them. I think they said they created the most turnovers this week in practice. So to see them, you know, create all those turnovers, it was super awesome to see, you know, like I said, they played a great game. Getting after the pass rusher, I think their run game was pretty bad. So we were able to make them one dimensional. And like I said, they did a great job and we've got to have their backs in the future."

Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer, on why it was hard on offense against ASU:

"I thought they did a nice job mixing up the pressures and getting to Mike (Penix Jr., quarterback). If they didn't get to Mike they at least had a hand in the way, and close to some tipped balls, the one interception, in the red zone. I feel like we probably had a pretty good chance at throwing a touchdown there and knowing how that momentum changes, just with a guy in his face and the ball getting tipped up in the air. Hats off to them for keeping us off balance, we’ll expect to see more of that certainly in the weeks ahead. It’s nothing we can’t handle, schematically, personnel wise, it’s just a matter of regrouping and looking at it and getting back to the details and getting it right."

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. on if there was something ASU did defensively that was disrupting his team:

"They were doing a lot of good things, but on the other side of it, we weren’t playing our best football as well. It was a combination, I feel like they had a good game plan but to be honest, we saw most of the stuff they showed today, we saw it on film, it was just a matter of us executing in the right moments and making those plays when we had the opportunity today. We gotta make sure we go in the film room and clean that up.

