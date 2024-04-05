ASU Track & Field shines in Day One of David Noble Relays

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State track & field team wrapped up the first day of the David Noble Relays on Thursday afternoon at LeGrand Stadium at 1st Community Credit Union Field.

Maricia Spence currently sits in first place in the heptathlon after tallying 3,458 total points and finishing first in the women’s 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.62 seconds.

Coming in at the third spot is Anna Riccomagno, who finished second in the 100-meter hurdles, earning 3,138 points while Abby Zamzow would finish fifth and Allison Vaughn in sixth.

On the Angelo State Rams side of things, Mark Burdin finished in fifth place with 3,709 points in day one of the event.

Day two for the David Noble Relays will begin at 1 p.m.

