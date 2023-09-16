ASU QB Jaden Rashada out for game vs. Fresno State

Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada will miss Saturday's 7:30 p.m. game against Fresno State (2-0) at Mountain America Stadium with an undisclosed injury. Sophomore Drew Pyne and redshirt junior Trenton Bourguet are both expected to see action in Rashada's absence, according to an ASU spokesman.

Rashada, a true freshman, was the ASU starter in the first two games. He was 34-for-60 for 403 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

Bourguet, who started the last five games of the 2022 season, emerged from the spring practices as the No. 1 quarterback. Pyne, a transfer from Notre Dame, closed the gap over the first two weeks of fall camp. It looked to be a toss-up as to who coach Kenny Dillingham would choose as his starter before Pyne injured a hamstring in the scrimmage at Camp Tontozona on Aug. 12.

Given the added reps, Rashada excelled to the point where Dillingham pegged him as the starter a week before the season opener against Southern Utah.

Pyne did not resume practicing until this week.

The list of players unavailable Saturday now consists of Rashada, tight end Jalin Conyers, running back DeCarlos Brooks, offensive linemen Ben Coleman, Emmit Bohle, Cade Briggs and Isaia Glass and defensive back Montana Warren.

Wide receiver Jordyn Tyson and defensive lineman Anthonie Cooper have been out as well, although both practiced this week.

In addition, wide receiver Jake Smith and safety Xavion Alford needed waivers from the NCAA to play after a second transfer and did not get them.

This is the final nonconference game before the Sun Devils (1-1) open play next Saturday at home against USC, which has a bye this week.

