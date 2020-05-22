ASU offensive coordinator Zak Hill on working with Herm Edwards, planning for fall football

Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth sits down with Zak Hill, hired as ASU football's offensive coordinator in Dec. 2019, after he had the opportunity to sit in on a recent team meeting held via Zoom. The two discuss Hill's relationship with head coach Herm Edwards and break down how life has changed for the Sun Devils in staying connected with their student-athletes. Listen to the full interview by subscribing to the "Pac-12 Perspective" podcast wherever you listen to podcasts.