ASU kicker Cristian Zendejas wins Pac-12 Football Special Teams Player of the Week honors

Filling in for junior Brandon Ruiz for the second straight week, redshirt sophomore Cristian Zendejas provided all of ASU's points for the first three-plus quarters of its 19-7 win over Sacramento State, and wins Pac-12 Football Special Teams Player of the Week honors. Zendejas connected on all four of his field goal attempts (36, 26, 35, 26), becoming the first Sun Devil kicker since 2016 to make four field goals in a game.

