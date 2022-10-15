ASU interim head coach Shaun Aguano reflects on first win with Bruce Feldman

ABC News

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on Capitol Hill unanimously voted on Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump, escalating the panel's efforts to dig into the impetus and impacts of the insurrection. While there have been several judicial subpoenas for presidents before, congressional subpoenas for sitting or former White House occupants are rare -- but not unheard of. Separately, numerous presidents have voluntarily testified before Congress, but no sitting president has been forced to appear.