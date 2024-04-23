ASU Handball Club brings home gold at Texas A&M tournament

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Angelo State University Handball Club brought home the gold after competing in the inaugural Doug Randolph Cup at the Spring 2024 Aggieland classic at Texas A&M University.

The ASU club faced off head-to-head against teams from the University of Texas, Texas A&M and Missouri State University in a round-robin format, according to a press release from ASU.

Each contest had one women’s singles match, one men’s singles match, one women’s doubles match and two men’s doubles matches. ASU explained that each match consisted of two games to 15 points, making 30 points available for each match. A total of 150 points were available in each head-to-head contest. The winner of the Doug Randolph Cup, which is a new tournament named after an avid handball player, was awarded to the team with the highest point total after its three head-to-head contests.

ASU Handball Club brings home three national titles

Within the three contests, the ASU Handball Club ended with a total of 400 points, securing first.

Against UT, ASU outscored the team 150-43, outscored Missouri State University 139-78 and outscored Texas A&M 111-97. The final standings were:

1st Place: Angelo State University – 400 points

2nd Place: Texas A&M University – 381 points

3rd Place: Missouri State University – 287 points

4th Place: University of Texas – 188 points

Individually for ASU:

Aoife Holden went 3-0 in women’s singles scoring a total of 90 points

Taigan Rivers & Kinzi Jo Leon went 2-1 in women’s doubles scoring a total of 83 points

Austin Colwell & Israel Lopez Jr. went 2-1 in men’s doubles scoring a total of 76 points

Jonathan White & Dylan Whitley went 1-2 in men’s doubles scoring a total of 62 points

Diarmuid Mulkerrins went 3-0 in men’s singles scoring a total of 89 points

Both Holden and Mulkerrins are natives of Ireland and are graduate students in the coaching, sport, recreational and fitness administration program. Rivers, who is from San Angelo and White, who is from Atco, New Jersey are exercise science majors. San Angelo native Leon is an animal science major and Colwell, also from San Angelo, is a mechanical engineering major. Whitley, from Tioga, is an intelligence and analysis major and Lopze from San Angelo is a kinesiology major.

Randolph Foundation for Higher Education Inc., which was founded by Doug Randolph, awarded ASU with a $1 million grant to endow Dr. Warren Simpson Excellence Fund for Handball. This fund supports the ASU Department of Kinesiology and the ASU Handball Club.

ASU shared that the ASU Handball Club is coached by Simpson, a retired faculty member who founded the ASU Handball Club along with Holden and Mulkerrins.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.