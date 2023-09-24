ASU football: What went right vs. USC

The Arizona State Sun Devils dropped their Pac-12 opener against No. 5 USC 42-28 Saturday night at a sold out Mountain America Stadium.

Unlike last week's game in which the Sun Devil were not competitive, this time ASU pushed the heavily favored Trojans from start to finish. It was a one score game until USC found the end zone for the final time midway through the fourth quarter.

ASU had marked improvement in the offense

Despite playing a more elite foe, the Sun Devils increased their offensive production from 230 yards in last week's 29-0 loss to Fresno State to 353 yards against the Trojans. Part of that was the fact there was just one quarterback and not multiple ones coming and going with injuries. But coach Kenny Dillingham took over playing calling duties, making some aggressive calls, particularly in the first half. That is the second-highest yardage total of thee season but not by much. ASU had 371 earlier but that was against FCS Southern Utah in the season opener.

ASU continues to improve on penalty yardage

The Sun Devils were one of the most penalized teams in college football the previous two years but have shown great improvement there the last three games. Against USC the Sun Devils were called for only four penalties for 26 yards, and one of those five yarders was deliberate with ASU trying to draw the Trojans offside and taking the delay of game, then lining up for a field goal try that was successful.

Sun Devils showed growth

The point spread had USC favored by 35 points. ASU came in missing 11 players due to injury, nine of those on the offensive side of the ball. They were playing in front of a sold out crowd on national television and held their own against an elite team in college football. They will gain confidence from that. Dillingham said after the game hanging close isn't a moral victory and you should not be satisfied with moral victories but he did see growth which does matter.

Cameron Skattebo efforts on display

It was quite the all-around game for Skattebo who rushed for 111 yards on 20 tries with one touchdown. He caught four passes for 79 yards, highlighted by a tough 52-yard scoring play that cut the deficit to 35-28 midway through the fourth quarter. If that weren't enough had two pass completions for 42 yards and a punt that went 53 yards and died inside the 20-yard line.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: ASU football: What went right vs. USC