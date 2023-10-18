ASU football vs. Washington schedule, TV: How to watch, stream Week 8 Pac-12 college game

The Arizona State Sun Devils face the Washington Huskies in a Week 8 Pac-12 college football game on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

Here's a look at the time, channel and broadcast information for the Pac-12 Conference football game.

Arizona State (1-5) is coming off a bye week.

Washington (6-0) is coming off a 36-33 win against Oregon.

The Huskies are ranked No. 5 in the nation.

Washington is a 28.5-point favorite in the game, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Huskies are -4000 on the moneyline. The Sun Devils are +1400.

The over/under for the game is set at 58.5 points.

Arizona State is 22-17 in the series history and has won the last two games. ASU defeated Washington at home last season, 45-38.

More: ASU football vs. Washington picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Pac-12 college game?

Pac-12 football power rankings: Washington the team to beat after win vs. Oregon

How to watch Washington vs. ASU Week 8 Pac-12 college football game:

The game can be seen at 7:30 p.m. MST time on FS1.

FS1 is available via Sling TV, Cox, Dish, Fubo (free trial), Vidgo, Dish, and other providers.

Click here for a list of all the TV providers that carry FS1.

Jeff Levering will provide the play-by-play for the game and Mark Helfrich will be the analyst.

This will be Washington's first game on FS1 this season after playing games on Pac-12 Networks, ABC, Peacock and ESPN.

It will be ASU's third game on FS1. The Sun Devils have also played on Pac-12 Networks and FOX.

STREAM THE GAME:Watch ASU football vs. Washington live with FUBO (free trial)

BEST BETS: These are the best Arizona college football betting sites

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Washington football vs. ASU schedule, TV, how to watch Pac-12 game