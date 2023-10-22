ASU football vs. Washington live updates, analysis, score for Week 8 Pac-12 college game

The Arizona State Sun Devils face the Washington Huskies in a Week 8 Pac-12 college football game on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

Arizona State (1-5) is coming off a bye week after falling to Colorado in Week 6, 27-24.

Washington (6-0) is coming off a 36-33 win against Oregon.

The Huskies are ranked No. 5 in the nation.

Arizona State is 22-17 in the series history and has won the last two games. ASU defeated Washington at home last season, 45-38.

Follow our updates for the latest news, analysis and score from the Pac-12 Conference football game.

STREAM THE GAME: Watch ASU football vs. Washington live with FUBO (free trial)

How to watch ASU vs. Washington Pac-12 football game

The game can be seen at 7:30 p.m. MST time on FS1.

FS1 is available via Sling TV, Cox, Dish, Fubo (free trial), Vidgo, Dish, and other providers.

Click here for a list of all the TV providers that carry FS1.

Jeff Levering will provide the play-by-play for the game and Mark Helfrich will be the analyst.

This will be Washington's first game on FS1 this season after playing games on Pac-12 Networks, ABC, Peacock and ESPN.

It will be ASU's third game on FS1. The Sun Devils have also played on Pac-12 Networks and FOX.

ASU football at Washington schedule, TV: How to watch, stream Week 8 Pac-12 college game

Washington vs. Arizona State football game odds

Washington is a 28.5-point favorite in the game, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Huskies are -4000 on the moneyline. The Sun Devils are +1400.

The over/under for the game is set at 58.5 points.

More: ASU football vs. Washington picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Pac-12 college game?

ASU vs. Washington football picks, predictions

Most sites are going with the Huskies to beat the Sun Devils, but not all of them think that Washington will cover the point spread against Arizona State.

ESPN gives Washington a 97.4% chance to win the game.

The Arizona Republic's Michelle Gardner previewed and predicted the game in her ASU vs. Washington scouting report.

More: Undefeated Washington up next for last-place Arizona State football team

Where Washington, ASU rank in Pac-12 football power rankings

The Pac-12 Week 8 game features the best team and the worst team in our Pac-12 football power rankings.

We have Washington at No. 1 in our Pac-12 football power rankings after their win over Oregon.

Arizona State comes in at No. 12, down one spot from last week, even though the Sun Devils' didn't play.

Stanford's win over Colorado propelled the Cardinal ahead of ASU.

Pac-12 football power rankings: Washington the team to beat after win vs. Oregon

Pregame reading for ASU Sun Devils vs. Washington Huskies football game

Arizona State lineman Clayton Smith's love for snakes finds new home

How does ASU football stack up against last six opponents?

Several injured Arizona State football players set to return after week off

Arizona State president Michael Crow wasn't the one holding up Pac-12 media deal

More: ASU football legend Jake Plummer addresses 'stir' with wearing Colorado Buffaloes shirt

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Washington football vs. ASU updates, analysis, score for Pac-12 game