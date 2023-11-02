ASU football vs. Utah schedule, TV channel: How to watch, stream Pac-12 Conference game

The Arizona State Sun Devils face the Utah Utes in a Week 10 Pac-12 college football game on Saturday, Nov. 4 in Salt Lake City.

Here's a look at the time, channel and broadcast information for the Pac-12 Conference football game.

Arizona State (2-6) is coming off a 38-27 win against Washington State.

Utah (6-2) is coming off a 35-6 loss against Oregon.

Utah is an 11-point favorite in the game, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Utes are -436 on the moneyline. The Sun Devils are +329.

The over/under for the game is set at 41.5 points.

Arizona State has a 22-11 advantage in the series history. Utah has won the last three games in the series, including a 34-13 win in Tempe last season.

More: ASU football vs. Utah picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Pac-12 college game?

Pac-12 football power rankings: Where is ASU ranked now? How about Utah?

The Arizona State vs. Utah Pac-12 football game on Saturday can be seen on Pac-12 Networks.

How to watch ASU football at Utah Week 10 Pac-12 college football game:

The game can be seen at 11 a.m. MST time on Pac-12 Networks.

Pac-12 Networks is available via Sling TV, Cox, Dish, Fubo (free trial), Vidgo, Dish, and other providers.

Click here for a list of all the TV providers that carry Pac-12 Networks.

STREAM THE GAME:Watch ASU football vs. Utah live with FUBO (free trial)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

BEST BETS: These are the best Arizona college football betting sites

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Utah vs. Arizona State schedule, TV: How to watch Pac-12 football game