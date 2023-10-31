ASU football vs. Utah picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Pac-12 college game?

The Arizona State Sun Devils face the Utah Utes in a Week 10 Pac-12 college football game on Saturday, Nov. 4 in Salt Lake City.

Which team will win the game?

Which team will win the game?

Check out these picks, predictions and odds for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. MST and can be seen on Pac-12 Networks.

Arizona State (2-6) is coming off a 38-27 win against Washington State.

Utah (6-2) is coming off a 35-6 loss against Oregon.

Utah is an 11-point favorite in the game, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Utes are -436 on the moneyline. The Sun Devils are +329.

The over/under for the game is set at 41.5 points.

Arizona State has 22-11 advantage in the series history. Utah has won the last three games in the series, including a 34-13 win in Tempe last season.

ESPN: Utah has an 88.1% chance to beat Arizona State

The site gives ASU an 11.9% shot at picking up the victory in the Week 10 college football game on Saturday.

Sports Chat Place: Go with Utah to cover vs. ASU

Andrew Jett writes: "I’m probably going to stay with the Utes. Coming off the heels of their big loss on Saturday Utah isn’t exactly riding high. The Utes posted a tepid 241 yards (142 passing) in that one with 3.7 yards per play, 13 first downs and a 5-of-15 rate on third-down tries. That makes 14 or fear points in three of the last five games for Utah, but they shouldn’t have too many issues scoring in this one."

Doc's Sports: Utah will cover against Arizona State

Guy Bruhn writes: "The Utes are relinquishing 17.5 PPG, which has them 18th in Division 1. Utah has surrendered a total of 688 yards via the ground game (86.0 yards per game) in addition to 10 touchdowns via the rush so far this season. Over the course of the season, they have given up 140 points in total. They have yielded 7 touchdowns via the pass as well as 221.3 yards/contest, which has them in 60th in college football. The Utes defense has taken part in 464 plays, which is good for 5th in D-1. Their defense has earned 5 fumbles recovered and 7 picks so far this season."

Can Elijhah Badger and the ASU football team upset Utah in their Pac-12 college football game on Saturday?

Dimers: Utah 27, ASU 17

It writes: "Dimers.com's predicted final score for Arizona State vs. Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium this Saturday has Utah winning 27-17."

Picks and Parlays: Utah 34, ASU football 20

Thomas Pemberton writes: "The Utah Utes look to bounce back after getting exposed in their last game. Utah was out matched by Oregon but have looked like a good football team most of the season. Arizona State has struggled most of the season and will have a tough time in this meeting. Back Utah at home to get back into the win column."

