ASU football vs. UCLA schedule, TV channel: How to watch, stream Week 11 Pac-12 game

The Arizona State Sun Devils face the UCLA Bruins in a Week 11 Pac-12 college football game on Saturday, Nov. 11 in Pasadena, Calif.

Here's a look at the time, channel and broadcast information for the Pac-12 Conference football game.

Arizona State (2-7) is coming off a 55-3 loss against Utah.

UCLA (6-3) is coming off a 27-10 loss against Arizona.

UCLA is a 17-point favorite in the game, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Bruins are -885 on the moneyline. The Sun Devils are +581.

The over/under for the game is set at 44.5 points.

UCLA has a 23-15-1 advantage in the series history and won last year's matchup in Tempe, 50-36.

Kenny Dillingham's ASU football team takes on UCLA on Saturday in a game that can be seen on Pac-12 Networks.

How to watch ASU football at UCLA Week 11 Pac-12 college football game:

The game can be seen at 7 p.m. MST time on Pac-12 Networks.

Pac-12 Networks is available via Sling TV, Cox, Dish, Fubo (free trial), Vidgo, Dish, and other providers.

Click here for a list of all the TV providers that carry Pac-12 Networks.

STREAM THE GAME:Watch ASU football vs. UCLA live with FUBO (free trial)

