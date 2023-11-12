Advertisement

ASU football vs. UCLA reaction: Sun Devils praised, time for Bruins to fire Chip Kelly?

The Arizona State football team shocked UCLA on Saturday night in Pasadena, Calif., 17-7.

ASU had been a 17-point underdog in the game and was coming off a 55-3 loss at Utah.

Social media reacted strongly to both the Sun Devils' and Bruins' performances, with ASU coach Kenny Dillingham getting a lot of credit for the victory and the way he coached his team, and UCLA coach Chip Kelly getting a lot of criticism for his team's coaching and its overall apparent lack of preparedness.

Many even called for UCLA to fire Kelly in the aftermath of the loss at the Rose Bowl.

Check out the good, back and ugly reaction to the ASU football vs. UCLA Pac-12 shocker on Saturday night:

How about them Sun Devils!

People had thoughts on ASU's win over UCLA, and UCLA's loss to ASU.
What was that, UCLA?

UCLA coach Chip Kelly watches during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
UCLA coach Chip Kelly watches during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Time to fire Chip Kelly?

