ASU football vs. UCLA reaction: Sun Devils praised, time for Bruins to fire Chip Kelly?

The Arizona State football team shocked UCLA on Saturday night in Pasadena, Calif., 17-7.

ASU had been a 17-point underdog in the game and was coming off a 55-3 loss at Utah.

Social media reacted strongly to both the Sun Devils' and Bruins' performances, with ASU coach Kenny Dillingham getting a lot of credit for the victory and the way he coached his team, and UCLA coach Chip Kelly getting a lot of criticism for his team's coaching and its overall apparent lack of preparedness.

Many even called for UCLA to fire Kelly in the aftermath of the loss at the Rose Bowl.

Check out the good, back and ugly reaction to the ASU football vs. UCLA Pac-12 shocker on Saturday night:

How about them Sun Devils!

How about Arizona State? Got beat 55-3 last week, came up off the mat and just beat UCLA in the Rose Bowl. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 12, 2023

.@KennyDillingham just took @ASUFootball into the Rose Bowl 🌹and beat UCLA with a Tight End and Running Back playing QB. 🔱 — Matt Barrie (@MattBarrie) November 12, 2023

Great win for ASU at UCLA. Building job in progress. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) November 12, 2023

Final: ASU 17, UCLA 7



Two things, equally true:

- Terrible loss for UCLA

- Terrific win for ASU



UCLA's QB situation (Moore, Garbers: DNPs) is not an excuse - ASU is a M*A*S*H unit — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) November 12, 2023

Arizona State beats UCLA 17-7. That team is down so much personnel, had nothing to play for all year, and they've battled hard all season. Kenny DIllingham has kept that team fighting for him. A good sign for the future. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 12, 2023

Arizona State stuns UCLA 17-7 in Pasadena.



Credit Kenny Dillingham for a brilliant gameplan chock full of unusual and creative plays.



Cameron Skattebo goes for the cycle, throwing a TD pass, catching three passes, punting 50 yards, and rushing for 61 yards and another TD. — SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) November 12, 2023

People had thoughts on ASU's win over UCLA, and UCLA's loss to ASU.

What was that, UCLA?

UCLA playing calling in short yardage spot comes up well short and reason for embarrassing 17-7 loss to depleted ASU. — Mitch Stephens (@MitchBookLive) November 12, 2023

2-7 Arizona State, which lost 55-3 to Utah last week, is about to beat UCLA 17-7 at the Rose Bowl.



That's as bad a loss as it gets for the Bruins. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 12, 2023

Chip Kelly’s play-calling is such a pathetic joke. — Peter Eric (@4thGenBruin) November 12, 2023

ASU 17

UCLA 7 FINAL



Unacceptable



This loss is 💯 on Chip Kelly



Bruins didn’t look prepared



Devils outplayed them



There needs to be some soul searching in that UCLA Athletic Department about the future of this program



-SC next Sat could be ugly



- move to BIG10 next year pic.twitter.com/BsPRtxmcma — Tim Cates (@timcates) November 12, 2023

UCLA coach Chip Kelly watches during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Time to fire Chip Kelly?

Chip Kelly will fall to 33-33 after this game, and if that's it, it would be a perfect ending, an absolute nullity of an era. — David Woods (@daviddavidwoods) November 12, 2023

Who should UCLA replace Chip Kelly with? pic.twitter.com/bw5N8XAx0m — Barstool UCLA (@StoolWestwood) November 12, 2023

ASU is about to get their 3rd win of the season.



What's going to happen with Chip Kelly? pic.twitter.com/kTjVV2kGVy — CFB fight Club (@PacFight) November 12, 2023

Fire Chip Kelly.



The experiment is over.



Offense is his specialty, and yet he literally can’t call an offense anymore. — Peter Eric (@4thGenBruin) November 12, 2023

if UCLA losing to Cameron Skattebo playing QB doesn’t get Chip Kelly fired, nothing will. might as well sign him to an extension — carlos: a pac-12 mourner 🍉 (@equitybruin) November 12, 2023

obviously Chip Kelly is gone, i would be surprised if UCLA brought him back. but i think it’ll happen after the USC game. it always happens after the USC game. even though i think *this* ASU loss is the kind of loss where a coach normally would get fired — carlos: a pac-12 mourner 🍉 (@equitybruin) November 12, 2023

Arizona State is 2-7.



UCLA is losing to them 10-0 late in the 3rd quarter.



If there are still Chip Kelly cult of the coach defenders out there… please defend this. — Peter Eric (@4thGenBruin) November 12, 2023

