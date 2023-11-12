ASU football vs. UCLA live updates, analysis, score for Pac-12 college game

The Arizona State Sun Devils face the UCLA Bruins in a Week 11 Pac-12 college football game on Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

Arizona State (2-7) is coming off a 55-3 loss against Utah.

UCLA (6-3) is coming off a 27-10 loss against Arizona.

Both teams have three games remaining. The Sun Devils face Oregon and Arizona after UCLA. The Bruins face USC and California after Arizona State.

UCLA has a 23-15-1 advantage in the series history and won last year's matchup in Tempe, 50-36.

Follow our updates for the latest news, analysis and score from the Pac-12 Conference football game.

How to watch ASU football vs. UCLA Week 11 Pac-12 college football game:

The game can be seen at 7 p.m. MST time on Pac-12 Networks.

Pac-12 Networks is available via Sling TV, Cox, Dish, Fubo (free trial), Vidgo, Dish, and other providers.

Click here for a list of all the TV providers that carry Pac-12 Networks.

UCLA vs. Arizona State game odds

UCLA is a 17-point favorite in the game, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Bruins are -885 on the moneyline. The Sun Devils are +581.

The over/under for the game is set at 44.5 points.

A view of the Rose Bowl Stadium facade during the 2022 Rose Bowl.

ASU vs. Utah football picks, predictions

The Bruins are picked to beat the Sun Devils in most Pac-12 Week 11 predictions for the game.

ESPN gives UCLA a 90.6% chance to win the game.

The Arizona Republic's Michelle Gardner previewed and predicted the game in her ASU vs. UCLA scouting report.

Where UCLA, ASU rank in Pac-12 football power rankings

We had UCLA at No. 7 in our Pac-12 football power rankings heading into this week's games.

Arizona State was ranked No. 12 in the conference.

