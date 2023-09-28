ASU football vs. California schedule, TV: How to watch, stream Pac-12 college game

The Arizona State Sun Devils face the California Golden Bears on Saturday, Sept. 30 in a Week 5 Pac-12 college football game.

Here's a look at the time, channel and broadcast information for the fourth game of the season for both teams, which will be played at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley.

Arizona State (1-3) is coming off a 42-28 loss to USC.

California (2-2) is coming off a 59-32 loss at Washington.

California is a 12-point favorite over ASU football in the game, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Golden Bears are -463 on the moneyline. The Sun Devils are +348.

The over/under for the game is set at 49 points.

The all-time series between California and ASU football is tied, 17-17. ASU won the last time these teams met in 2019, 24-17.

How to watch Arizona State vs. California Week 5 Pac-12 college football game:

The game can be seen at noon MST time on Pac-12 Networks.

Pac-12 Networks is available via Sling TV, Cox, Dish, Fubo (free trial), Vidgo, Dish, and other providers.

Click here for a list of all the TV providers that carry Pac-12 Networks.

J.B. Long will provide the play-by-play for the game and Shane Vereen will be the analyst.

STREAM THE GAME:Watch ASU football vs. California live with FUBO (free trial)

