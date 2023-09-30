ASU football vs. California live updates, analysis, score for Pac-12 Conference game

The Arizona State Sun Devils face the California Golden Bears in a Week 5 Pac-12 college football game on Saturday, Sept. 30 at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif.

Arizona State (1-3) is coming off a 42-28 loss to USC.

California (2-2) is coming off a 59-32 loss at Washington.

The all-time series between California and ASU football is tied, 17-17. ASU won the last time these teams met in 2019, 24-17.

Both teams are seeking their first wins in Pac-12 play this season after losing their conference openers last week.

Follow our score updates for the latest news and analysis on the game.

This is Arizona State's first road game this season.

How to watch ASU vs. California football game

The game can be seen at noon MST time on Pac-12 Networks.

Pac-12 Networks is available via Sling TV, Cox, Dish, Fubo (free trial), Vidgo, Dish, and other providers.

J.B. Long will provide the play-by-play for the game and Shane Vereen will be the analyst.

Arizona State football vs. California picks, predictions

Most college football writers are predicting a California win over Arizona State in Saturday's game.

The Arizona Republic's Michelle Gardner previewed and predicted the outcome of the game in her ASU football vs. California scouting report.

ASU vs. California football odds

California is a 12-point favorite in the game, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Golden Bears are -463 on the moneyline. The Sun Devils are +348.

The over/under for the game is set at 49 points.

