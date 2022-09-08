ASU football uniform combination for Oklahoma State game earns praise, fire emojis

The Arizona State football team has unveiled its uniform combination for Saturday's game against Oklahoma State and the look is learning rave reviews.

One feature on the helmet is especially drawing praise - a big Sparky.

People took to social media on Thursday after ASU unveiled the look to praise the Sun Devils' uniform for the game against the Cowboys.

The uniform consists of gold pants, a white jersey with maroon numbers, gold cleats and a gold helmet with the ASU mascot.

Pac-12 football Week 2 picks, predictions:

Does it get any cleaner?

New twist on a classic look 🔱😈 #details pic.twitter.com/ac9SH382dC — Sun Devil Equipment (@SunDevilEquip) September 8, 2022

Most Arizona State fans seems enamored with the look, judging by their comments on social media (and the number of fire emojis in those comments).

More: ASU football officially unveils new uniform for Oct. 8 game against Washington Huskies

Story continues

BIG SPARKY FACE ON A HELMET!!! Shoutout to you for FINALLY getting it approved and onto a helmet @jneilly77 it’s beautiful🔱 https://t.co/BXToJkeueN — Eli Thomas (@Eli_Thomas14) September 8, 2022

🔥 — Rob Maggs (@MaggsInPhx) September 8, 2022

Muy fuego — kina (@baja_bram) September 8, 2022

Helmet 🔥🔥 — Brock Saturno (@Bsaturno9) September 8, 2022

Cleats are 🔥 — Chris (@chrisdigiusto) September 8, 2022

These are 🔥🔥🔥. Sparky on the helmet can't be beat. — Justin Brandsma 🏀 (@BringTheHeatAZ) September 8, 2022

Best ASU helmet I’ve ever seen! Hands down ! — Gaven Rolfe (@GavenRolfe) September 8, 2022

These are fire 💯🔥 — DonNuggz (@G_ffree) September 8, 2022

What do you think of ASU's look for the Oklahoma State game?

VOTE: How many fire emojis would you give #ASUfootball's uniform for Saturday's game vs. #OKState? (Combination earns praise, fire emojis: https://t.co/04ecPGOGVg) #ForksUp — azcentral sports (@azcsports) September 8, 2022

More: Arizona State football new alternate uniform for 2022 slammed: 'Atrocious,' 'abomination'

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona State football uniform combination for Oklahoma State praised