ASU football transfer portal quarterback options include Tyler Shough, E.J. Warner

It's transfer portal season in college football and while the Arizona State football team is going to lose some players before next season, the Sun Devils will also add some players.

Could they perhaps add some depth at the quarterback position through the portal?

If there's one thing that was proved during ASU's rough 3-9 first season under Kenny Dillingham, it's that you can't have too many quarterbacks.

Injuries ravaged Arizona State at the position last season, with Jaden Rashada, Trenton Bourguet and Drew Pyne all missing time and forcing ASU to play tight end Jalin Conyers (who has announced he is entering the transfer portal) and running back Cameron Skattebo under center.

Rashada could have the edge in starting for the Sun Devils next season, but things can quickly change in college football.

Here are some potential additions for ASU in the transfer portal this offseason, with speculation already beginning about Tempe being a future home for one potential quarterback.

Could Tyler Shough transfer to Arizona State?

Tyler Shough, Texas Tech quarterback

The former Chandler Hamilton High QB played at Oregon before transferring to Texas Tech. Now, he's announced his intention to transfer again.

Could Shough finish his career close to home at ASU?

College Football Network listed Arizona State as one of five potential landing spots for the QB.

Joe Broback wrote: "Tyler Shough could very well head back home to finish his career. The Chandler native received plenty of attention from West Coast schools during his recruiting, and there would be some interest once again now that he’s in the transfer portal. The Arizona State Sun Devils resorted to using both running back Cameron Skattebo and tight end Jaylin Conyers at quarterback this year, with mixed results. Injuries continue to hamper the offense at the position, and Shough at worst gives them another body. His game could help elevate the offense too."

Shough has been slowed by injuries the last two seasons, but threw for 1,559 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in seven games at Oregon in 2020.

ESPN's Tom VanHaaren recently wrote of the QB: "Shough has shown he can lead an offense. But the issue for him has been staying healthy and making it through a full season. If he can do that, he can be an asset."

Might he be that asset in Tempe?

Could E.J. Warner transfer to ASU football?

E.J. Warner, Temple quarterback

The former Phoenix Brophy Prep quarterback, who is the son of NFL Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner, recently announced that he intended to transfer from Temple.

A recent list of potential transfer destinations didn't list ASU among the future possible teams for Warner, but Warner threw for 23 touchdowns and over 3,000 yards last season.

What could he do under Dillingham's tutelage?

College Football Network's Will Helms wrote of Warner's potential next team: "With multiple years of eligibility left, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner should generate some interest from Group of Five and Power Five schools alike. … Warner was lightly recruited out of high school, but after back-to-back 3000-yard seasons to open his career, Warner should see interest from larger schools and will have the opportunity to move up a level."

VanHaaren of ESPN recently wrote of Warner: "In just two years playing at Temple, Warner ranks fourth all time in program history in passing yards and touchdowns. He is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner and has two years of eligibility remaining. The fact that he has played in as many games as he has in his first two seasons will make him attractive to programs looking for more than just a one-season rental."

Could he end up being attractive to Arizona State?

More Arizona State QB options in transfer portal

If ASU doesn't get Shough or Warner in the transfer portal, the team will end up having plenty of other options as well.

ESPN has a list ranking the quarterbacks in the portal and it included 13 QBs as of Thursday morning.

Shough was ranked No. 4 on the list. Warner was No. 8.

The carousel of quarterbacks entering the transfer portal appears to just be getting started.

