ASU football scouting report: No. 5 USC next up as Sun Devils open Pac-12 play

It is bad enough the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-2) are limping into Pac-12 play. They also happen to have the misfortune of starting conference play against one of the favorites in a USC squad that enters ranked No. 5, leading a parade of eight conference teams who are ranked this week.

The Sun Devils are coming off a 29-0 loss to Fresno State in which they had eight turnovers and two quarterbacks were among the new injuries. That position has been one of scrutiny this week since the Sun Devils were down to their No. 4 Jacob Conover by the time the last game ended.

“The injuries don’t affect me and it shouldn't affect our players," coach Kenny Dillingham said. "We talked about being an underdog. Like who cares, go play the game and go to work this week and play the football game to win the football game. Very simple. Our focus is to be better every single day. I could care less what people say, what people do, and what people believe. None of that matters to me because I know we're doing the right things. And if I were to make a drastic change of, oh, we're going to drastically change our culture and say we're going to not practice on Thursday and practice Friday. That's more of a red flag than staying the course. I know this is a recipe that's been successful almost everywhere. It's been how we're practicing, how we're operating. So we are going to stay the course, don't waiver, and continue to get better every day.”

USC also has the benefit of coming off a bye. It last played two weeks ago, beating Stanford 56-10.

Let's take a look at the matchup:

No. 5 USC (3-0) at Arizona State (1-2)

Time/site: Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Mountain America Stadium

TV: FOX (Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman, Josh Sims). Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM. SiriusXM 132 OR 198

Last time they played: USC was a 42-25 winner when the teams played at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 2022. QB Caleb Williams went 27-for-37 for 348 yards and three touchdowns.

Series history: USC leads the all-time series between the two 25-14 though the series has been much more evenly tilted over the last decade. After ASU lost 11 straight from 2000-2010, the Sun Devils have managed to go 5-7 since the 2011 season with three of those coming at home. ASU is 18-24-2 all-time in Pac-12 openers overall, though it is 27-16-1 all-time in its first Pac-12 home game of the year. ASU's last win in the series came in 2021 by a score of 31-16, also in Tempe.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts during their 27-15 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second half at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 9, 2023.

Coaching matchup

ASU: Kenny Dillingham (first year). At 33, Dillingham is the youngest head coach at an FBS school. He served as offensive coordinator at Oregon last season.

USC: Lincoln Riley (second year, 14-3 at USC, 69-13 overall). Riley is in his second year heading the program after spending five as head coach at Oklahoma, with the Sooners making the football playoff in three of those seasons. He played at Texas Tech, excelling at quarterback in 2002.

Storyline

The Trojans are one of eight Pac-12 teams who are ranked, leading that bunch at No. 5 so they are in the hunt for a college football title berth, although yes the season is young. They can't afford to slip up against a team whom they should dominate and need to win in the manner they are expected.

ASU is just looking to regain its footing after a 29-0 shutout loss last week at the hands of Mountain West contender Fresno State. It was the first shutout at home since 1988. The Sun Devils have everything working against them, including a myriad of injuries, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.

Arizona State will win if . . .

1. USC gets complacent: Every coach will get up on his pulpit and say he isn't taking his opponent lightly. But USC would have every reason to take the Sun Devils lightly. That doesn't mean they will but it could happen. Complacency can lend itself to mistakes and it will probably take USC not functioning full throttle for ASU to pull this one off.

2. The Sun Devils can grind on offense: This is a big one given the injuries on this side of the ball. But ASU needs to run the clock and try and keep the ball out of the hands of Caleb Williams and his playmakers. The way to do that? Run the ball and get four or five yards at a time. The fewer stoppages of the clock, the better. The Sun Devils aren't armed for a high-scoring shootout with any foe, especially one with as many potent weapons as USC.

3. The defense doesn't have to shoulder the load: The defense has been the bright spot thus far and it has held up in three games despite the ineffectiveness of an offense that has resulted in it being put on the field in a bad position repeatedly. As disheartening as the loss to Fresno State was, the fact that the Bulldogs only scored 29 points when ASU turned the ball over eight times is noteworthy. But at some point, the defense is going to wear down. That being said what the defense DOES need to do is get a takeaway as ASU has yet to get one in three games thus far.

Analysis: This could be the last meeting between ASU and USC football. Does anyone care?

USC will win if . . .

1. It just stays the course: The Trojans have superior playmakers at just about every position so they don't need to play a perfect game to win. They just have to avoid beating themselves with issues such as multiple turnovers or an abnormal amount of penalties.

2. Caleb Williams stays in control: Dillingham conceded you can't stop Williams, you can only hope to contain him. The Sun Devils were unable to do that last year with Williams escaping several times when he appeared to be stopped or about to go down. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is 55-of-70 for 878 yards with 12 touchdowns and yet to throw an interception and has yet to play a full game with USC winning all three previous games in blowout fashion.

3. They run the ball: USC averages 185 yards per rush which ranks in the middle of the conference. ASU's strong suit is the back end of the defense, so much so that one preseason publication had ASU's defensive backs unit as the top one in the conference. It has experience and depth there. The same publication had the Sun Devils' defensive line and linebacking units both ranked ninth.

Personnel notes

Arizona State: OL Ben Coleman, OL Emmit Bohle, DB Montana Warren and QB Jaden Rashada are out. QB Trenton Bourguet is doubtful. RB DeCarlos Brooks and WR Jordan Tyson are doubtful. OL Isaia Glass is questionable, TE Jalin Conyers, OL Cade Briggs and DE Anthonie Cooper did not play last week but have practiced this week.

They said it

"He's smart, he's elusive, he's calm, he can throw from different arm angles. He can make the big throw. He knows when to get out of plays, he knows when to get into plays. And him and coach Riley are on the same page. They've been together three years so they know what each other are thinking. Not many flaws if any in his game, one of the best quarterbacks in the country this year, but one of the best quarterbacks for sure, since I've been coaching college football, he could be one of the best to come through. He does it all and it's a great, great challenge for our guys.”

—ASU coach Kenny Dillingham on USC quarterback Caleb Williams

"We get to go play USC on Saturday with a team that's pretty banged up. Like, how fun would it be to go say this was a team that was beat up and hurt and we went and beat one of the top five teams in the country? That's kind of the mindset. We're in conference play now, that's what's important. These are the games that matter to us considering everything going on. We're excited to get back out there even if we are banged up."

—ASU tight end Jalin Conyers on the chance to square off against USC

Read Moore: Call me crazy, but I'm going to miss the Arizona State vs. USC football rivalry

By the numbers

6 — Consecutive quarters ASU has gone without scoring. The Sun Devils were shut out last week by Fresno State and did not score in the second half the previous week against Oklahoma State.

14 — Quarterback pressures for junior defensive lineman B.J. Green. That's tied for 10th among all FBS defensive linemen. He has also forced QB pressure on 18.2 percent of his pass-rushing plays this season (14 of 77), 13th among all defensive linemen/edge defenders who have played at least 50 snaps on a pass rush.

39 — ASU's Cameron Skattebo has rushed for a first down or touchdown on 39.1 percent of his career carries, tops among all active FBS/FCS backs while he has been stuffed for no gain or a loss on just 8.3 percent of his career carries, the third-lowest tally among all active backs (min. 200 attempts).

448 — Receiving yards needed for junior Jalin Conyers to become just the seventh tight end in program history to reach the 1,000 career receiving yard tally (currently at 552).

523 — NFL draft picks out of USC. That includes 85 first-round draft choices and five overall first picks.

Who will win and why

USC 42, Arizona State 10: This was going to be a tough ask under the best of circumstances but the Sun Devils have a myriad of injuries, particularly on the offensive side of the ball so they are not capable of competing in a high-scoring affair. The defense has been more than respectable but the more the offense struggles the longer the defense is on the field and that can wear on even formidable defenses.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona State-USC football game preview, prediction