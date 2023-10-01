ASU football report card: What grades did the Sun Devils receive after 24-21 Cal loss?

Arizona State football's comeback fell just short in Pac-12 loss to California, 24-21, on Saturday.

Here's the report card for the team's performance:

Offense (C+): The offense managed 430 yards (on 72 plays), 362 yards of that coming through the air. Bourguet was 26-for-41 for 344 yards and ran for a touchdown but also had an interception that led to a Bears touchdown. That yardage total wins you a lot of games but the Sun Devils get docked because of a 3-for-15 showing on third down and a 2-for-5 on fourth down. Cameron Skattebo had 59 yards rushing on 24 tries. Nine receivers factored into the receiving total with Skattebo totaling 98 yards on four catches, Elijhah Badger three for 75 yards and Melquan Stovall four for 72 yards.

Defense (B-): This is the unit that again kept ASU in the game when the offense was struggling, turning the ball over on downs. Cal chalked up 326 yards on 72 plays. It did struggle to close out possessions though with Cal converting 7-of-18 third down tries with several of those being long yardage situations. It also went 2-for-3 on fourth down with the stop ASU made coming in the closing minutes and Cal at the 1. It kept it one a score game and gave ASU a chance for a final possession to try and tie or go ahead. Shamari Simmons had 11 tackles and Chris Edmonds 10. ASU had eight tackles for a loss, four of those by Deshaun Mallory.

Special teams (C+): The bright spot here was in the return game with Elijhah Badger who had 128 yards on four kickoff returns with a long of 52 yards. Stovall had three punt returns for 32 yards. Dario Longhetto had field goals of 24 and 29 yards and made his only PAT kick. But the poor performance when it comes to punting gives the grade a significant hit, with Carlson's 36.3 average well below par.

