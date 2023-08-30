ASU football Mountain America Stadium game-day parking, tailgating, ticket information

The 2023 Arizona State football season kicks off on Thursday with a 7 p.m. game against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.

While fans are no doubt excited for a new era of Sun Devil football under head coach Kenny Dillingham, with a revamped roster and freshman starting quarterback Jaden Rashada, you have to get to the stadium first, which presents some challenges.

This guide will help you navigate parking, tailgating and entering the stadium, formerly known as Sun Devil Stadium, for the ASU football season opener.

Mountain America Stadium parking

Parking is always a big concern for ASU football games.

A Sun Devil Parking Pass is required to park in Lots 6, 9 and 10 and Stadium Structure 5, as well as South Packard Drive Structure 7 and Whiteman Tennis Reserved, Reserved North, Reserved South, Disabled Lot and Reserved Lot 3.

Parking in those lots opens five hours before kick-off.

Guest/pay lots are other options and they open 3.5 hours before games.

Game day parking is available at Lot 8 on Rio Salado and Rural Road, Lot 6, University Center, Athletes Place and University (block east of Rural), Disabled Parking, Lower Level Packard, Gammage Lot, Lot 10, NOVUS Parking Garage and Stadium Structure 5.

Fans are encouraged to use public transportation, with the light rail stopping just west of the stadium and Veterans Way/College Avenue. Go to tempe.gov/TempeinMotion for more information.

Here's a parking map for Sun Devil football games.

And here's more information on parking near Mountain America Stadium.

Mountain America Stadium tailgating

After parking for Arizona State football games, you may want to tailgate and there are several free options around Mountain America Stadium.

Dos Equis Pitchfork Pregame opens three hours before kick-off on the north side of Desert Financial Arena (except for the season opener vs. Southern Utah).

Sparky's Touchdown Tailgate on College Avenue also opens three hours before games and is free for students and alumni (also not available for season opener).

ASU also offers reserved tailgating for every home game.

You can find details on these tailgating options, and others, here.

Entering Mountain America Stadium

Stadium gates open 90 minutes prior to kickoff and everyone is subject to screening upon entering, with metal detectors the primary means of screening.

Once a ticket is scanned and you enter the stadium, there is no re-entry once you exit.

Tickets for ASU games are all digital tickets and fans are encouraged to have the tickets downloaded and available before coming to the entry gates.

More information on mobile tickets is available here.

Arizona State has a detailed list of prohibited items in the stadium, including outside beverages, tortillas, ice chests, balloons, beach balls, weapons of any kind, artificial noisemakers and much more.

The stadium also has a clear-bag policy, allowing bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" X 6" X 12."

You can access a complete list of prohibited and permitted items to bring into the stadium here.

After entering Mountain America Stadium

A fan code of conduct is in effect at ASU games, with ejection from an event and possible arrest potential consequences for violating it.

Among the items in the code of conduct?

Throwing objects of any kind, wearing offensive clothing, unruly behavior, attempting to enter the field of play, attempting to climb goal posts, and threats to coaches, student-athletes, fans, staff or game officials.

All guests are encouraged to utilize the text messaging system if they have an issue or concern while attending an ASU football game, within and around, the surrounding areas of Mountain America Stadium. To operate this system, text "Sparky” {space} with the issue and location" to (602) 962-4962.

